Armstead (ankle) was a limited participant during the 49ers' practice Tuesday.
Armstead will once again open San Francisco's week of practice with an injury designation. The 29-year-old previously missed seven consecutive games while dealing with these foot and ankle injuries, though he suited up during each of the final six weeks of the regular season. Fellow defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) was also a limited participant Tuesday, though, barring additional setbacks, it's likely both he and Armstead will be available for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks.