Armstead said he fractured his hand Week 16 against the Bears and played with a club during Sunday's loss to the Rams, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Armstead was listed as a full participant at practice all week despite the fracture, as there was apparently never any doubt of his availability. The 25-year-old was still uncertain if the injury would necessitate surgery, as he finished the season with 48 tackles (33 solo) and three sacks in 16 games.