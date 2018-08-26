Armstead (hamstring) returned to action Saturday, logging 22 defensive snaps and finishing with a tackle in a preseason loss to the Colts.

Armstead had been sidelined for the past three weeks with a hamstring injury, but his return puts him back on track to start the regular season healthy. The 24-year-old should start opposite Solomon Thomas at defensive end this year, but he could find himself subbed out on passing downs due to his lack of pass-rush ability (just six sacks over first three seasons).

