Armstead recorded five total tackles and a sack in Sunday's 31-17 victory over the Buccaneers.

Armstead was present for 47 defensive snaps (67 percent) and 11 special teams snaps (44 percent). In training camp, it seemed that the 2015 first-round pick could lose reps to Solomon Thomas, but Armstead saw 42 more snaps between defense and special teams than Thomas did Sunday. Armstead recorded 48 total tackles and three sacks over 16 games in 2018.

