Armstead (foot/leg) was unable to participate in the 49ers' practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Armstead has been sidelined since Week 4 primarily due to a right foot injury. While the 28-year-old hasn't played in weeks, coach Kyle Shanahan shared earlier in the week that the defensive end has a chance to play in Week 11, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Armstead will likely need to log at least one limited practice before Monday if he hopes to suit up against Arizona