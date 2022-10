Armstead (foot/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Carolina, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Armstead was removed from Monday's game against the Rams due to a foot issue, and he'll likely also be unavailable for the 49ers' Week 6 matchup against Atlanta, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. With Armstead and Javon Kinlaw (knee) out, Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway should see increased playing time.