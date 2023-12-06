Armstead (foot/knee) did not practice Wednesday and head coach Kyle Shanahan would be "surprised" if he plays Sunday against the Seahawks, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Armstead entered Week 13 dealing with a foot injury which he was able to play through; however, the 30-year-old also picked up a knee injury during the game, which may now be the bigger issue, but that hasn't been made clear. Assuming Armstead will be absent from Week 14, Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens will likely be called upon to step up in his place.