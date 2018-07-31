Armstead (foot) is considered week-to-week during training camp, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Armstead underwent minor foot surgery earlier in the offseason, and it looks like the defensive end is still going through the recovery phase. He originally said he would be available for OTAs, but the rehab process has gone longer than expected. Expect another update on Armstead next week, but it appears he could remain sidelined for yet another couple weeks.

