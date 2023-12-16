Armstead (foot) won't play in Sunday's Week 15 game against Arizona, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Armstead missed his first game of the season last Sunday against Seattle, and he'll sit out a second straight contest Week 15. The veteran didn't practice at all this week, and it's not yet clear if he has a chance to return to face Baltimore on Christmas Day. Javon Hargrave (hamstring) has also been ruled out for this Sunday's game, leaving Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens and Kalia Davis to hold down the fort at defensive tackle.