49ers' Arik Armstead: Will play Sunday
Armstead (foot/ankle) is active Sunday against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Armstead has been dealing with the injury throughout the season, but he'll continue to play through it. His ability to take the field once again should be good news for the 49ers' defensive front.
