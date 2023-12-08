Armstead (foot/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Armstead was able to play through a foot injury in the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Eagles. However, the veteran defensive tackle played just 32 defensive snaps last Sunday and was unable to practice in any capacity this week. It will be the first game Armstead will not suit up this season. Kevin Givens and Javon Kinlaw are candidates to start alongside Javon Hargrave in Armstead's absence.