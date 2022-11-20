site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Arik Armstead: Won't play Monday
RotoWire Staff
Armstead (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Arizona, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Armstead will miss a sixth straight game due to a foot injury after failing to practice during Week 11 prep. In his extended absence, Hassan Ridgeway and Kevin Givens have garnered increased roles.
