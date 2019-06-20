Armstead operated as a starter during offseason workouts, but that could change when Nick Bosa (hamstring) returns from injury, Grant Cohn of the Press Democrat reports.

Armstead has reportedly been operating as the starting weak-side defensive end in team drills this spring. We're not sure that would be the case with Bosa in the mix, and -- with Soloman Thomas an DeForest Buckner holding down the interior -- Armstead seems the most likely to take a backseat on a line that also features expensive offseason addition, Dee Ford. It's possible the team could find a way to get all of them on the field in certain scenarios, but Armstead currently seems unlikely to make a huge statistical impact given the current state of the roster. In 16 games last season, Armstead registered 48 tackles and three sacks.