49ers' Asa Jackson: Heads to IR
Jackson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Jackson played just one defensive snap this season, as he was relegated mainly to special teams duties, so his departure shouldn't affect fantasy owners. The 49ers replaced Jackson's roster vacancy with the signing of 32-year-old cornerback Leon Hall.
