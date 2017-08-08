Jackson signed with the 49ers on Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson bounced around and never really found a home last season, only playing in four games and recording seven tackles. He was likely brought in to add more competition for San Fran's defensive backs with an opportunity to win a specialist job.

