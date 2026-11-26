The 49ers designated Pleasants (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pleasants opened the regular season on injured reserve due to a knee injury that he sustained in a preseason game against the Chargers in late August. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and he would need to be activated from injured reserve in order to be available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. With Colton McKivitz (ankle) out for the rest of the season, Pleasants would be a candidate to start at right tackle once he's removed from IR.