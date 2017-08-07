Calitro signed with the 49ers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Calitro was able to agree to terms with the 49ers following Malcolm Smith's movement to IR. In all likelihood, Calitro will serve as a special teams asset with the possibility of earning a spot as a depth linebacker if he makes the team.

