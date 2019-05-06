49ers' Austin Walter: Heading to San Francisco

The 49ers signed Walter as an undrafted free agent Monday.

Walter found the field primarily as a special teams player with Rice in college, returning 71 kickoffs for 1,548 yards over a span of 49 games. While he could compete in San Francisco for snaps at running back, his versatility to also play special teams is likely what made him attractive to the 49ers.

