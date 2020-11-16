Walter had one carry for three yards and caught his lone target for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Saints.

Walter was signed from the practice squad for the second week in a row, but he was able to actually get involved in the gameplan for the first time this season. The 24-year-old received the first touches of his pro career Sunday, so it's tough to tell what the 49ers have in the youngster. He did show soft hands during his time at Rice, so he could serve a third-down role even if either of Raheem Mostert (ankle) or Tevin Coleman (knee) are healed up after the upcoming bye week. Both of the backs ahead of him on the depth chart Sunday (Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty) also suffered injuries, so we could even see Walter starting against the Rams in Week 12 if the stable of injured backs are unable to return to action.