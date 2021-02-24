Al-Shaair finished the 2020 season with 35 tackles (22 solo), an interception and a fumble forced across 16 games.
Al-Shaair spent the majority of the year as a backup and special teams contributor, only topping 58 percent of defensive snaps once in Week 17 when he made a spot start. The third-year pro is a well-rounded linebacker who could reach IDP relevance if given an opportunity to start. That said, Al-Shaair is a restricted free agent who is well-liked by the organization, so returning as a backup to Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw is a strong possibility for 2021.