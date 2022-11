Al-Shaair (knee) said Monday that he expects to play Sunday versus the Chargers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Al-Shaair was placed on San Francisco's injured reserve list after he sustained a sprained MCL in Week 3 at Denver and has stayed there since, but it now seems as though he's close to returning to game action. Once he's ready to go, he'll rotate in at linebacker with Oren Burks and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.