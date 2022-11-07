Al-Shaair (knee) was designated to return from IR on Monday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Since Al-Shaair suffered a sprained MCL during San Fransisco's Week 3 contest versus Denver, he was placed on injured reserve and has missed each of the team's previous five games as a result. However, Monday's designation allows a 21-day window for the 25-year-old to rejoin the 49ers' active roster and hopefully make a return against the Chargers following San Fran's Week 9 bye. Al-Shaair is slated to serve as a rotational linebacker when deemed fully healthy, alongside Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Dre Greenlaw.