Al-Shaair sustained an MCL sprain during the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Al-Shaair exited Sunday's matchup in the second quarter, and it seems possible that he'll be forced to miss additional time following his diagnosis. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles handled additional work down the stretch for the 49ers and will likely continue to see increased playing time if Al-Shaair is sidelined.