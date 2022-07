Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Al-Shaair (shoulder) has been cleared to participate in training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Shanahan did qualify that Al-Shaair would be brought along slowly, but it's good news either way for the fourth-year linebacker out of Florida Atlantic. He saw 13 starts and registered 102 tackles in 2021, so he should be considered very likely to start next to Fred Warner in 2022 even if he's not likely to repeat that level of production.