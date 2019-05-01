Al-Shaair signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

A torn ACL suffered last October doomed Al-Shaair's draft stock, but this is still a player who owns Florida Atlantic's all-time tackle record and likely would have been drafted if healthy. The fact he was able to participate in agility drills at his pro day in April suggests Al-Shaair is coming along nicely in his recovery, but there's a still a solid chance he could open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.