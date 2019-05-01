Al-Shaair (knee) signed with the 49ers last week as an undrafted free agent, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The torn ACL that Al-Shaair suffered last October prevented him from getting drafted, but the linebacker has some potential if his health checks out fine ahead of the upcoming season. The owner of Florida Atlantic's all-time tackle record, Al-Shaair was able to participate in agility drills at his pro day in April, suggesting that he's progressing nicely in his recovery. There's still a solid chance he could open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.