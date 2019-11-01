Al-Shaair is likely to start at strongside linebacker in Week 10 against the Seahawks, Kelana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

Al-Shaair took over at the SAM position after Kwon Alexander departed Thursday's matchup against the Cardinals with a torn pectoral muscle, forcing Dre Greenlaw to the weak side. With Alexander out for the year, the 22-year-old gets the chance to seize a starting role going forward. He has seven tackles on the season while mostly seeing time on special teams.