49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Likely to start Sunday
Al-Shaair is likely to start at strongside linebacker in Week 10 against the Seahawks, Kelana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.
Al-Shaair took over at the SAM position after Kwon Alexander departed Thursday's matchup against the Cardinals with a torn pectoral muscle, forcing Dre Greenlaw to the weak side. With Alexander out for the year, the 22-year-old gets the chance to seize a starting role going forward. He has seven tackles on the season while mostly seeing time on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Fallout: Gordon joins Seahawks
Ben Gretch breaks down the Seahawks claiming Josh Gordon, including what it means for Gordon,...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Start Smith
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...