Play

Al-Shaair (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Al-Shaair wasn't able to participate in Wednesday's practice, so Thursday's limited session represents tangible progress as he works through the league's five-step concussion protocol. The starting linebacker participated in non-contact drills Thursday, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. If Al-Shaair doesn't receive full clearance in time for Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals, expect Mark Nzeocha to play an expanded role on defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories