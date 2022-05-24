Al-Shaair (shoulder) is running on the sidelines, but he is not participating in OTAs, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Al-Shaair had shoulder and knee surgery earlier in the offseason and has yet to recover enough to partake in OTAs. The three-year pro had a breakout season in 2021, recording 100 tackles, two sacks and five passes defensed, while also forcing two turnovers. He should be recovered in time to fully participate in training camp, and be an integral part of the 49ers' linebacker unit in the season ahead.