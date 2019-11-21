49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Practices fully Wednesday
Al-Shaair (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Al-Shaair missed last week's game against the Cardinals due to the concussion but appears on track to play Week 12. It remains unclear if the 22-year-old has fully cleared the concussion protocol.
More News
-
49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Ruled out Week 11•
-
49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Questionable for Week 11•
-
49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Listed as limited participant•
-
49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: On practice field Thursday•
-
49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Ruled out with concussion•
-
49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Likely to start Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
11/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down players we can trust down the stretch, projects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...