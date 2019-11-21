Play

Al-Shaair (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Al-Shaair missed last week's game against the Cardinals due to the concussion but appears on track to play Week 12. It remains unclear if the 22-year-old has fully cleared the concussion protocol.

