Al-Shaair (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Al-Shaair was expected to miss the final two games of the regular season due to his knee injury, and he was held out of practice this week. Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't yet sure whether the linebacker will be able to play, but it's encouraging that he has a chance to suit up in Week 18.
