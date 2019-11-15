Play

Al-Shaair (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports..

Al-Shaair turned in two limited practices to finish the week but must still clear the concussion protocol prior to kickoff Sunday. The 22-year-old had been seeing more snaps on defense recently, so he'll make every attempt to be out there.

