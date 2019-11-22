49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Ready for Week 12
Al-Shaair (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Al-Shaair was able to fully clear the concussion protocol this week, limiting his absence to one game. The 22-year-old has played a minor defensive role for the 49ers with seven tackles in nine games, and that doesn't seem likely to change this week.
More News
-
49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Ruled out Week 11•
-
49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Questionable for Week 11•
-
49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Listed as limited participant•
-
49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: On practice field Thursday•
-
49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Ruled out with concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 12 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Conner, JuJu out?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...