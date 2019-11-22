Play

Al-Shaair (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Al-Shaair was able to fully clear the concussion protocol this week, limiting his absence to one game. The 22-year-old has played a minor defensive role for the 49ers with seven tackles in nine games, and that doesn't seem likely to change this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories