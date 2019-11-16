Play

Al-Shaair (concussion) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Al-Shaair was initially listed questionable for Week 11 but apparently wasn't close enough to clearing the concussion protocol to warrant being a game-day decision. It will be the first absence of the season for the 22-year-old.

