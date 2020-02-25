49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Secured backup role
Al-Shaair recorded 18 tackles (11 solo) over 15 games during the 2019 regular season.
Al-Shaair was picked up by San Francisco after a serious knee injury caused him to go undrafted out of Florida Atlantic. The 22-year-old cracked the 53-man roster out of camp, and showed enough to the coaching staff to stick around for the entire campaign. Al-Shaair is under contract for two more years, so he will compete for a backup role behind projected starters Kwon Alexander, Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.
