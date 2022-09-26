49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Al-Shaair will miss 6-to-8 weeks with a sprained MCL, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Al-Shaair will likely sit out until at least Week 12 after sustaining a sprained MCL during San Francisco's loss to Seattle on Sunday. The fourth-year linebacker recorded 102 tackles, two sacks, five passes defended, one interception and two fumble recoveries over 13 games last season. Al-Shaair also tallied 11 tackles while playing just 65 defensive snaps from Weeks 1 through 3, and his absence will leave San Francisco's linebacker corps with an important role to fill moving forward.