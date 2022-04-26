Al-Shaair signed his restricted free-agent tender Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Al-Shaair had a breakout 2021 campaign, recording 102 tackles (58 solo), two sacks, five passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. All of which matched or became career highs. The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic and spent the majority of the previous two seasons contributing on special teams. Al-Shaair will look to build on his 2021 success next season.
