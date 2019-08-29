49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Tallies two tackles
Al-Shaair (knee) had two tackles (one solo) in Saturday's preseason game at Kansas City.
Al-Shaair suffered a torn ACL in October that helped lead to him going undrafted, but he's played in all three preseason contests for the 49ers. The 22-year-old would serve as a reserve linebacker if he survives this weekend's roster cutdown.
