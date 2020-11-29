Al-Shaair is active for Sunday's matchup against the Rams.
Al-Shaair's activation bolsters San Franciso's linebacking corps, and his services may be needed on the defensive side with Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) being ruled out at the weakside linebacker spot. Joe Walker is in line to step into the starting role at that position, but Al-Shaair could be in line for increased playing time. Over 10 appearances this season, Al-Shaair has earned three starts while playing 30-plus defensive snaps on three different occasions.