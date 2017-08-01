Johnson was placed on injured reserve with a torn hamstring Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Johnson initially signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie who finished his career at Georgia Southern with 92 receptions for 1,377 yards and six touchdowns. Unfortunately, his timeline for a return isn't clear.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...