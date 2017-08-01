Johnson was placed on injured reserve with a torn hamstring Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Johnson initially signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie who finished his career at Georgia Southern with 92 receptions for 1,377 yards and six touchdowns. Unfortunately, his timeline for a return isn't clear.

