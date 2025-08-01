Bartch (quadriceps) was activated from the active/non-football injury list by the 49ers on Thursday.

The offensive guard began training camp with the designation after suffering the injury away from the team's facilities, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Regardless of where it happened, the injury does not appear to be serious. Bartch, a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Jaguars who has started 22 games across five seasons, is projected to start at left guard for the 49ers in 2025.