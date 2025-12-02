Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Bartch will be placed on injured deserve after spraining his foot during the 49ers' 26-8 win over the Browns on Sunday, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

A stint on injured reserve requires a player to miss at least the next four games. With the 49ers on a bye Week 14, Bartch wouldn't be eligible to be activated from IR until the playoffs, assuming San Francisco qualifies for the postseason. Spencer Burford is slated to start at left guard for at least the rest of the regular season in Bartch's absence.