Offensive line coach Chris Foerster declared Sunday that the starting left guard spot is "Bartch's job to lose," Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bartch is poised to open the season as the starting left guard for the 49ers, ahead of Nick Zakelj. Bartch has made 22 regular-season NFL starts in his career since being drafted in the fourth round by the Jaguars in 2020, including two starts for the 49ers in 2024.