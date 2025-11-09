default-cbs-image
Bartch (ankle) is active for Sunday's battle against the Rams, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Bartch landed on IR in mid-September due to an ankle injury and missed seven games. He was activated off injured reserve Saturday and has been deemed ready to return for a key NFC West battle versus Los Angeles. It's unclear if Bartch will step back into a starting role, as Spencer Burford has played well in Bartch's absence.

