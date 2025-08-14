Bartch (elbow) won't be available for Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bartch suffered the injury in practice Tuesday, just a couple of weeks after being activated from the active/non-football injury list with a quadriceps issue. The 27-year-old is in line to be San Francisco's starting left guard alongside left tackle Trent Williams, but Bartch's injury history could be a cause for concern. He has only appeared in 21 regular-season games over the last three campaigns, spending time on injured reserve with a knee injury in 2022 and in 2024 with a high-ankle sprain.