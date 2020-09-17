site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Ben Garland: All clear Wednesday
Sep 16, 2020
Garland (ankle) wasn't on the injury report for Wednesday's practice.
Garland was inactive for Week 1 against the Cardinals with the ankle issue but appears on track for a return. Now healthy, Garland is expected to take over as the team's starting center for Week 2 against the Jets.
