49ers' Ben Garland: Continuing career in San Francisco
Garland signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Wednesday.
Garland appeared in 46 games for Atlanta over the past three seasons, starting nine contests and seeing time on both offense and defense. He could compete for a starting role in San Francisco or, at worst, serve as quality depth.
