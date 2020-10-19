site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Ben Garland: Hurts calf in win
Garland (calf) exited late in Sunday's win over the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Garland was unable to finish out the contest. Whether the center's able to practice in the coming week will help determine his likelihood of suiting up against the Patriots in Week 7.
