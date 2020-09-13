site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Ben Garland: Inactive for Week 1
RotoWire Staff
Garland (ankle) is inactive in Week 1 against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Garland turned in three limited practices throughout the week, but it won't be enough for him to see game action. Hroniss Grasu is set to step up at center in Garland's absence.
