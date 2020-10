Garland is expected to "be out for a while" after injuring his calf during Sunday's game against the Rams, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Garland departed Sunday's matchup late in the contest, and he'll likely be sidelined for at least the next few contests as a result. San Francisco will be forced to turn to Hroniss Grasu at center until Garland returns to health, per Lombardi.